Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,263 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,470 shares of company stock worth $5,075,403. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $75.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 471.09 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

