Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,036 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in International Seaways by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 261,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Seaways by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $513.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

