Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $952,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

