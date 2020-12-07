Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 79,116 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,116 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Meridian Bioscience worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $541,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 13.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

