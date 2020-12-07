Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 103.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bunge by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $61.47 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

