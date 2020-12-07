Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CSW Industrials worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $215,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $676,175. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

