Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mercantile Bank worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 94,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $416.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.