LPL Financial LLC Makes New $967,000 Investment in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $965,000.

NYSEARCA:EBIZ opened at $31.04 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

