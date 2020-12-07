Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 159.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

