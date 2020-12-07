Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $905,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UI opened at $257.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $271.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

