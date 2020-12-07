Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 188,568 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

