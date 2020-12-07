Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,802 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Model N worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MODN stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.08. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,403. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

