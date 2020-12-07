Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $215,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $676,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $106.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $115.70.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.