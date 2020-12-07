Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $952,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.32 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

