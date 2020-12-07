SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Stock Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

XHS opened at $92.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.