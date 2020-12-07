Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $431.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

