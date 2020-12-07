Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.60% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,968.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.