Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of MarineMax worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 931.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 155,597 shares during the period.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HZO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,852 shares of company stock worth $1,669,741 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HZO opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $694.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.86. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.