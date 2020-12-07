The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 165.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 351,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

