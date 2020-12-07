LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,984 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,910 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEO opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

