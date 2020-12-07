LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,974 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,040,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,535,000 after acquiring an additional 349,655 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

