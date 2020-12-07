HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HONE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

