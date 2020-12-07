LPL Financial LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $45.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

