LPL Financial LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,976,000 after acquiring an additional 318,438 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after buying an additional 1,348,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

