LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amarin worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter worth $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

