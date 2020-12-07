LPL Financial LLC Has $934,000 Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AppFolio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AppFolio by 102.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,912 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $163.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

