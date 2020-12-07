Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

SAR stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

