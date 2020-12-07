LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,548,000.

Shares of DDIV opened at $24.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

