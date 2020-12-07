Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 647,962 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

CCJ stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.