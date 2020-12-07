LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,849 Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 81.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

TUSA opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $39.81.

