Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 137.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Viasat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viasat by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Viasat by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,766.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

