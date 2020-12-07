Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after buying an additional 781,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.99. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,593 in the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

