Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Cortexyme worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 850.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CRTX opened at $38.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.11. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.