LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.75% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

MINC opened at $48.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $49.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.