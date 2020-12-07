Swiss National Bank Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sprout Social by 882.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 678,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 229,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $2,194,000.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $568,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,951 shares of company stock worth $9,548,579 over the last three months.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

