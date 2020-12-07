Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $931.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

