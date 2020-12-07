Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 187,967 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Redwood Trust worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

