Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 187,967 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Redwood Trust worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

