LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $898,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

ELS opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.