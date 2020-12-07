Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $32,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

