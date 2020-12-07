Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of TPI Composites worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

TPIC opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $639,691.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,289.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,983 shares of company stock worth $14,396,619. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

