LPL Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,916 shares of company stock worth $8,742,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

SCI stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

