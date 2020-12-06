Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

