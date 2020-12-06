The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 93.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

