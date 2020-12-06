Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,849 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 950.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CBIZ by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $944,082 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.