Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and have sold 350,253 shares worth $5,646,735. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

