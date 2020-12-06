The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of The Simply Good Foods worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $23.16 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

