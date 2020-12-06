Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 149,937 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

BIG opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.