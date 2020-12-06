Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 622,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 169,944 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $32.21 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

