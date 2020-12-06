Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 509.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 357,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $2,980,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold a total of 11,226,194 shares of company stock worth $81,077,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

